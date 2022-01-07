Jason Kidd enters Health & Safety Protocols, OUT tonight against Rockets

UPDATE: This post was updated to reflect a quote from Dallas Morning News reporter Brad Townsend.

According to a report moments ago from NBA reporter Marc Stein, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd has entered Health & Safety Protocols and will miss tonight’s game against the Houston Rockets.

The Mavericks' Jason Kidd is the NBA's 13th head coach to enter health and safety protocols and will miss tonight's game in Houston, league sources tell me.



Mavs assistant coach Sean Sweeney is expected to take over the team against the Rockets.



As his report suggests, assistant coach Sean Sweeney will take over duties on the bench tonight. The Mavericks are coming off their best win of the season Wednesday at home against the Golden State Warriors, which was followed by an on-court ceremony to retire Dirk Nowitzki’s jersey. Kidd spoke at the postgame event.

Brad Townsend of the Dallas Mornings News reached Kidd for comment, confirming the initial report, “I feel fine, feels like I’ve got a cold, but my test came back positive. Kidd says he’s in Houston with the team, learned of his positive test last night.”

The protocols themselves seem to be in constant flux, and at this time it is unclear how long Kidd will be missing from the sideline. The Mavericks are in the midst of what is perhaps their best stretch of basketball this season, with the league’s fifth best Net Rating over the last 15 games, and currently riding a four-game win streak (their longest of the season). Stay tuned for more information.