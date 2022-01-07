Mavericks odds: How to bet the Dallas vs Houston game with a short-handed lineup

The infamous health and safety protocols struck again today, but this time, they came for head coach Jason Kidd. With Kristaps Porzingis also in health and safety protocols and Luka Doncic likely sidelined with an ankle injury, is this game worth betting? Let’s get into it.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook and are current as of 12 p.m. CT, January 7.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -140

The Dallas Mavericks have been semi-fun lately as their play has picked up. Their offense has been floundering a bit, but their defense has been... elite?

Dallas has held their last three opponents under 90 points and their last five opponents under 100 points. Now, they’re set to play a Houston Rockets squad that currently sits 26th in offensive rating.

Even though Luka is unlikely to play, KP is out, and the Mavs will be without their main head coach, I still feel like this is a game Dallas should win with relative ease.

Advice: Bet the spread or go heavy on the moneyline. The Mavericks will win this game.

Over/Under

214.5 (-110)

If you read the part in the previous section about the Mavs’ defense and the Rockets’ offense, you can probably guess where I’m going with this one.

I don’t trust either of these teams to put the ball in the basket at a high clip. Keep it simple here.

Advice: Take the under. The last time a Mavs game hit 215 total points was December 27.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Cavs: +140

The Mavs should easily come out of tonight with a win. That means we just have to find one other guaranteed winner and we’re set. The Cleveland Cavaliers on the road in Portland are the easy choice here.

Cleveland’s main three guys (Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen) are all set to suit up tonight in a game that won’t involve Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum. Need I say more?

Advice: This is my favorite bet of the day. Hammer it.