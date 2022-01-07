GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

WHAT: Going for the longest winning streak of the season

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: The Mavericks are on the cusp of their longest win streak of the season after winning their previous four games. Despite Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis missing time, the Mavericks still have a pretty good chance in this one because the Rockets aren’t very good.

But they are a talent team, so it’ll be important for Jalen Brunson and company to come ready to play. Sometimes these drudgery games in the middle of January can be the most exciting and the Rockets tend to always play the Mavericks well. Houston’s lost five straight and spoiling the Maverick plans is one way for the Rockets to get back on track.

We’ll have the usual content after the game. Be good and go Mavericks.