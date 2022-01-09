GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls

WHAT: A pair of win streaks collide

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

THE STORY: Our Dallas Mavericks are staring at their longest win streak since the 2015-16 season. Standing in their way are the Chicago Bulls, a team riding their longest win streak since the 2010-2011 season.

Of course, a significant number of Mavericks are out or questionable as of this writing, including Luka Dončić (questionable), Kristaps Porzingis (out, health and safety protocols), and Dorian Finney-Smith (questionable). On the other side of things, Alex Caruso is out for the Bulls and he was a huge thorn in the side of the Mavericks last game.

Still, though, I’m cautiously optimistic. The Mavericks have played really well for several weeks now and that has to mean something even if the other team is incandescent at the moment.

Have fun during the game. Go Mavs.