Stats rundown: 4 numbers to know after the Mavericks stopped the streaking Bulls

The Mavericks notched another impressive win, this time over the Chicago Bulls at home, 113-99. It was their sixth straight win and they’re still undefeated in 2022!

It was the fourth straight double digit win for these Mavericks and it’s time to dip into what led to that margin of victory.

50/44/100 team shooting splits

We’ve talked a lot about quality of shots this season and these last few weeks, Dallas is getting to the rim a few more times a game than they did compared to October and November. Sunday night they shot the ball excellent from the floor over all, hitting half their shots, and 44 percent from beyond the arc. Though they only took nine free throws, hitting them all is pretty fun and helpful to winning.

23 points

Dallas outscored the Bulls by 23 points after falling behind by 10 in the opening frame. That sort of swing over the next 36 minutes is very impressive against a team as good as the Bulls.

6 game win streak

It’s the longest one the Mavericks have had since March-April 2016. Prior to that, Dallas had multiple six game win streaks but never more than six until you go back to the second half of the 2010-11 season where Dallas posted an eight game streak. So the Knicks game is pretty important for those of us who like winning streaks. See you all then.

Here’s our latest episode of Mavs Moneyball After Dark. If you’re unable to see the embed below, click here to be taken to the podcast directly. Or go to your favorite podcast app and search Mavs Moneyball Podcast.