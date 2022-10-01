The Dallas Mavericks broadcast a practice on NBAtv

The NBA and the Dallas Mavericks did a very cool thing on Friday morning, where they broadcast an entire practice on NBAtv. Later that afternoon, I went on Spotify Live and had a number of Dallas fans on to discuss what they saw and their reactions (and perhaps, overreactions).

First, we discuss the surprises from practice, the biggest one being that Josh Green looks like a player who’s taken real steps. Then we talk some about getting to see the player-to-player dynamics and the player-to-coach dynamics, in specific Christian Wood trying to lobby Jason Kidd to play the five.

Next, the second guest wanted to know about a broadcast tidbit on Josh Green working out with Kyle Lowry (they share the same trainer in Vegas). That same guest shared some concerns about Christian Wood’s body language during the practice. This sentiment was shared by much of the chat.

After that, we talked for a while about how cool this practice was as an entertainment product and how the NBA needs to do more off this open access stuff where it’s less filtered. People like watching really good basketball players play and practice the game.

Our last guest is new contributor Brent Brooks, and he talks about a number of things ranging from the narratives surrounding Christian Wood, to whether McKinley Wright could be a decent player, to whether or not Jason Kidd prefers size in his line ups.

All in all, this was a fun, reactionary Mavs Party! Spotify Live, which you should listen to.

