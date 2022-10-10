Luka Doncic for MVP, Maverick Over/Under, and more with Matt Moore

Longtime friend and Senior Writer at the Action Network, Matt Moore stopped by Kirk Your Enthusiasm to talk about a number of Mavericks-related betting items. We also talk the basketball logic behind his betting feelings and what he expects to see from the Mavericks this season.

Matt immediately makes his strong case for Luka Doncic as Most Valuable Player and why he thinks its a good bet even though Luka is the odds on favorite. The payoff might not be huge, but he thinks Doncic will have a record breaking usage year and lead Dallas to the over on their win total. We talk a bit about whether or not one should tie Luka’s MVP chances to Dallas win totals and he thinks the narrative element is overrated because in the past several seasons, the best player has won the award.

We go on to talk about the Doncic-Christian Wood pairing and Matt explains why he thinks that Wood will force his way onto the floor even if the defense is bad. Then Moore talks me through how the betting markets are overrating Jalen Brunson’s departure.

After that, we get off on a couple of different tangents, including one on Victor Wembanyama and how tanking could affect win totals. Matt admitted early in the show the last several years he’s not known how to bet Dallas, but that Luka Doncic is so good it overwhelms doubts at this point.

We had a great time talking on this episode of Kirk Your Enthusiasm and I hope you give it a listen.

