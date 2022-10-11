Previewing Josh Green, Tim Hardaway, Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans, and Theo Pinson

Following up on our first player preview show for the Dallas Mavericks, Ben Zajdel and I got together to talk about the next five guys in our series looking ahead for specific Dallas players.

Theo Pinson is first on the list; he joined Dallas last year as a 10-day during the COVID issues and Dallas opted to keep him around for the rest of the regular season. The Mavericks signed him to a one year deal this off season. It’s not entirely clear what his role is, past being a good vibes guy, so we don’t expect a ton from Pinson this season.

It’s been a really long time since we’ve seen Tim Hardaway Jr. play in a real NBA game and I’m optimistic Dallas can find a role for him to thrive in. Hardaway struggled last season, shooting very poorly from beyond the arc relative to his contract year. Perhaps playing with Christian Wood and Spencer Dinwiddie can change his output as last year a lot of his minutes were tied to Kristaps Porzingis.

Davis Bertans is next and he’s been dealing with a lingering knee issue, perhaps one that he may manage for the rest of his career. That said, he was surprisingly valuable to Dallas last year and it’s worth thinking about what kind of role he may have with the Mavericks this year. When he is hitting shots, he helps break the offense wide open. And he always plays so hard.

For a team starved for wing depth at times, Reggie Bullock because invaluable to the Mavericks last season. If Dallas is to thrive this year, Bullock will once again take a key role in both the offense and the defense.

Lastly, we touch on Josh Green, a player who has a lot of opportunity this season. He needs to make a case for playing time and find a secure role. Preseason has been mostly positive and yet it may not have been enough to guarantee a spot in the rotation to start the season.

That’s this week’s player preview episode of After Dark. You can listen to the whole conversation below or click this link.

