Mavericks waive 4 training camp players

The Dallas Mavericks announced Wednesday that they waived Marcus Bingham Jr., Mouhamadou Gueye, Tyler Hall and, D.J. Stewart Jr. They were brought in on September 21 by Dallas to fill the team’s training camp roster as it prepared for the regular season.

Bingham appeared in one preseason game and scored three points. Gueye saw action in two preseason games, averaging 2.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 10.4 minutes. Hall, too, appeared in both preseason games to date and averaged 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds. Stewart played in Dallas’ first preseason game and did not score in 8.4 minutes.

The roster now stands at 16 players, including two-way player Tyler Dorsey and training camp invitee McKinley Wright IV. The Mavericks currently have 14 players under contract for the regular season.

The Mavericks has one more preseason game to play Friday against the new-look Utah Jazz. must make their final roster cuts by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, October 17.