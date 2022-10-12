Discussing the Dallas Mavericks reportedly signing Facu Campazzo

A pair of reliable European outlets have written that the Dallas Mavericks have come to terms on a one year deal with former Denver Nuggets and Real Madrid guard Facu Campazzo. While it’s not been confirmed (as of this writing) by any American outlet, it felt reasonable enough to get together and podcast about the signing.

Josh Bowe and I walk through the particulars of Campazzo’s career to date, where he played, how he played during those stops, and what he did during his time with the Nuggets. Then we work through the practical reasons why the Mavericks signed him despite the party line from the front office that Josh Green and Frank Ntilikina were going to get chances to grab those minutes.

Then we talk a little broader about the road which led to signing him a week before the season. Dallas is a team that had little optionality once Jalen Brunson walked away and they chose to keep their options open, bypassing a few available players for perfectly good reasons (even if I don’t like the reasons, Dragic’s defense for one).

We settle on the fact that the Mavericks keep making it work inspite of our concerns and after a Western Conference Finals run, we owe them a little more time, particularly since we’ve been preaching about how this year may be one where they need to re-establish a baseline with draft picks, contracts, etc.

That’s all on this NON EMERGENCY episode of After Dark.

