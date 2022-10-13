Mavericks odds: terms to know when betting the Dallas Mavericks

As the NBA season approaches, the anticipation grows, and the possibility of another deep postseason run for the Dallas Mavericks excites us all. With new additions, rotation mainstays, and of course Luka Doncic, we are in for another fun year. The new season also brings life to another favorite hobby, NBA betting! We will take a look at everything you need to know to be prepared to bet on your favorite team.

To start off with, if you aren’t familiar with betting jargon, no need to worry. I am here to explain everything. Let’s get started with some terms you will see throughout the year in our betting articles.

Spread – also referred to as the “line” is used to make even the matchup between two teams as much as possible. For example, if the Mavericks were playing the Rockets, we can safely assume that the Mavericks should win that game. That being said the spread will see the books giving Rockets points, a head start if you will, to even out the game as much as possible. You will see the spread expressed as either a + or a -.

- a push in betting is essentially a tie. If you bet the Mavs -8 against the Rockets and they won by exactly 8 points, this would be considered a push and you neither win nor lose the bet. Money line - The money line takes no spread into account and is just betting on a team to win. This completely ignores a team having to win or lose by a certain number. The odds for this will be greater or lower than the spread depending on whether you bet on the underdog or favorite. If you bet a favorite money line, then the odds will not be as good. If you bet money line on an underdog, while it is a bigger risk the payout will be larger.

You are now ready to bet on the Mavs and I look forward to sweating out all the bets with everyone this season. Be on the lookout for our Mavs season betting preview, where we will be looking at our favorite season long bets and storylines!