Texas Legends announce 2022-23 coaching and front office staff

The Texas Legends, the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, has announced their coaching and front office staff for the 2022-23 season. The team brings back the majority of last year’s staff, led by head coach George Galanopoulos.

Galanopoulos returns for his third season at the helm for the Legends. He took over in 2019-20 (the Legends did not play in 2020-21 due to the pandemic) and has a 43-34 record in that time. Last season he led the Legends to the conference semifinals, where they fell to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Previously, Galanopoulos served as a video coordinator for the Mavericks for two seasons, and before that, as an assistant coach on the Legends.

Also returning are associate head coach Nelson Terroba, and assistants Cam Black and Alex Cerda. Terroba has spent time in the NBL of Canada and with the Eerie BayHawks. Black also spent time with the BayHawks, as well as two seasons in player development for the Atlanta Hawks. Cerda was a student manager under Shaka Smart for the University of Texas, and has spent time as a video coordinator in the G League and for the Los Angeles Clippers.

“We’re ecstatic about the way our staff has taken shape over the last year,” said Galanopoulos. “It’s a group of high character, dedicated and talented individuals who genuinely care about helping others and positively impacting the community.”

In the front office, the Legends welcome back General Manager Al Whitley. Also returning to the front office are Director of Basketball Operations Jonathon Gryniewicz, and Ashley Rudolph as Head Athletic Trainer.

The Legends added Tevin Brown in the role of Video Coordinator/Player Development Coach, Parker Lovett as Basketball Operations Assistant, Assistant Athletic Trainer Thomas Suh, and Meg Dodge as the team’s new Strength and Conditioning Coach.

“We have a tremendously talented team with a wide array of specialties and expertise,” said Legends General Manager Al Whitley. “We have been building on what was already a special squad and season here, and we look forward to getting this group to work in the office, gym, and out in the community.”

The Legends open the season on the road for their first matchup of the season against the Austin Spurs on November 4th.