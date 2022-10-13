Studio 41 and what the Dallas Mavericks in-house media team have in store for 2022-23

Do-everything Dallas Mavericks employee Bobby Karalla joins Kirk Your Enthusiasm to talk with me about what he and the really good digital team for the Dallas Mavericks have done and are doing with content in the 2022-23 season.

We start with Bobby giving me a bit of a back story on how they arrived at the formation of Studio 41. For those unaware, Studio 41 is a base of operations the Mavericks media team created in response to the COVID-19 threat pushing fans out of arenas. They had to come up with ways to stay engaged with fans, since we weren't initially allowed to be around each other.

They turned what was a mostly unused storage room into a studio, one where last season they did daily Twitch shows which were a lot of fun, sometimes focusing on the game the night before, other times just chatting basketball with the fans. It was a lot of fun and I can’t wait for them to do it more this season. Bobby also told me about some of their content plans this year, which all sound great.

We talk a little bit of Dallas expectations and about what might change this season from the Dallas Mavericks. Bobby is a good guy and despite our regular disagreements about basketball, I really enjoy talking shop with him and I hope you enjoy our conversation on this latest episode of Kirk Your Enthusiasm.

