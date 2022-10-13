Sneaker watch: Jordan brand schools getting custom Luka 1

After a long wait for public release, fans across the country (and the world) are anxiously getting their hands on the first Jordan brand Luka 1 shoe. There is a slow roll-out of colorways, all of which we’ve seen Luka Doncic wear on the court over the last year. It is a clean design for a basketball shoe, not overly flashy, with a slim profile and accent colors, including his updated logo. They are also pretty affordable, so that’s not bad either.

One unique aspect of the release in the last week is custom Luka 1’s for some of the Jordan Brand schools. Our first look was for the alma mater of Doncic’s teammate Dorian Finney-Smith.

Luka’s Maverick teammate Dorian Finney - Smith showing off his University of Florida x Jordan Luka 1 PE via his IG story



Look for school inspired colorways of the Luka 1 this season from North Carolina, Michigan, Georgetown, Houston, Oklahoma, Marquette, UCLA, & Howard pic.twitter.com/DvhCn4FVS0 — Luka Donkicks (@LukaDonkicks) October 11, 2022

Then a day later images were posted by the University of North Carolina of guard R.J. Davis wearing custom Luka’s in a promo shoot. Don’t forget that Doncic has two teammates that are Tar Heel alums, Reggie Bullock and Theo Pinson, who were both hyped about these shoes too. And Luka himself seems pretty excited about Michael Jordan’s team playing in his shoes this season.

Most recently we’ve caught an image of Howard University also wearing Luka 1’s. We should expect to see more of these pop up in the coming days as college teams dive into their preseason prep. Other Jordan brand schools include: Oklahoma, Michigan (these two were apart of the original four schools with UNC and Florida), UCLA, Houston, San Diego State, Georgetown, and Marquette.

As a child of the 90’s, who worshipped Antawn Jamison and Vince Carter, those UNC colorways are my favorite so far. But altogether it’s exciting to finally see Luka’s partnership with Jordan brand starting to spread as he begins what could be an MVP campaign this season.