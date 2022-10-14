Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

As the 2022-23 NBA regular season is less than a week away, the Mavs wrap up the preseason tonight against the Jazz in Salt Lake City, Utah. Although staying healthy is a top priority for both teams, starters are still expected to play 20-25 minutes. This will be the last opportunity for the Mavs to get in “game shape” before the regular season starts, so expect a competitive one. Lucky for you, the Mavs Moneyball team doesn’t wait for the regular season to be in betting game shape, so let’s take a look at some of the lines and player props we find interesting tonight.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Friday October 14th, 2022; 8PM CST

Venue: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -8.0

O/U 218

Odds up to date as of 1 CST from Caesar’s

The main headline this week has been coach Jason Kidd’s comments about Spencer Dinwiddie and Tim Hardaway Jr coming off the bench with the 2nd unit leaving everyone wondering: who will start in the back court with Luka on opening night? Kidd might already have a starter in mind or he could use tonight as a last-chance effort to see if someone can win the job. Utah, on the other hand, is in a completely different position. After trading 3-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell and 3-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert in the offseason, the team is looking to rebuild a brand new identity.

Advice: I can see the Mavs jumping ahead early, but because of Utah’s team dynamics and their players still competing for starting roles, I believe they stay competitive and keep it close until the final buzzer. I’m taking Utah +8 .

Player Props

Spencer Dinwiddie: 7.5 points

Dinwiddie will be the primary ball handler with the bench unit so look for him to be aggressive and get to his spots often in the 2nd half.

Final Thoughts: I’m interested in seeing which guard will get the most minutes playing alongside Luka and how the lineups will be distributed between the two big men McGee/Wood. Next stop, the regular season. Let the NBA degenerate season officially begin!