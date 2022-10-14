GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic

WHAT: The final preseason game for the Dallas Mavericks

WHERE: Vivent Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: Dallas plays their third and final preseason game against the Utah Jazz Friday night. At the moment, there’s no one on the injury report though it will be worth seeing if anyone suits up to not play at all.

I’m writing this early in the afternoon, so the likelihood that someone important to the rotation seems high. At any rate, the key goal for this final preseason game will be for every single Dallas player to make it out unscathed. Anything else is a bonus. It’s too long a season to enter the year with injuries.

After that, perhaps seeing Josh Green bounce back a little and play with more confidence would be nice. Jaden Hardy hitting some shots would be fun too.

We should gave some game coverage, though I’m promising a ton since it’s going to be a mostly meaningless game. That said, I’ll be watching. Go Mavs.