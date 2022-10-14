Stats rundown: 4 stats to know from the Mavericks 115-101 victory over the Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Utah Jazz 115-101. The Mavericks were able to overcome a poor shooting first half to finish the preseason with a victory. Javale McGee had an eventful game as he was involved in multiple jump balls, an audacious drive attempt that ended in a charge and eight points on 4-of-5 shooting. The Mavericks treated the game like a dress rehearsal, and they did plenty of good things along the way to the win. Here are the stats to know.

14: Number of combined free throw attempts for Luka Doncic and Christian Wood

The Mavericks two best offensive players have both been suspect free throw shooters. It is important for the Mavericks that both improve in this respect this season. They made 10 of these 14 attempts tonight. Both have enough natural touch that a high 70s free throw percentage should be the lowest acceptable number this season.

5:25 Number of minutes Jaden Hardy played

Because the Mavericks treated this game as a dress rehearsal, the usage in this game is the most telling going into the regular season. Hardy still has tons of long-term potential, but he simply will not be a big part of the rotation to begin the season.

17: Number of three-point shots the Mavericks made

The Mavericks struggled mightily in the first half shooting 6-of-24 from three. But they made 11-of-23 in the second half. The volatility of three-point shooting will be frustrating for fans at times as some nights they simply won’t go down. But this was a good example of why the team cannot stray from the gameplan even on nights where they are struggling.

24: Number of points Luka Doncic scored

Doncic sucks up as much of the coverage of the Mavericks as he does time of possession with the ball. But both are well deserved. He is the sun around which the solar system of Mavericks basketball orbits. When Doncic is at his best, everything else will be ok. Doncic is at his best right now and that bodes very well for the Mavericks.

