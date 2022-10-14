MMB After Dark: Mavericks 115, Jazz 101

The Mavericks final preseason game was a successful dress rehearsal win against the Utah Jazz Friday night in Salt Lake City, a 115-101 win for Dallas. Josh Bowe rides solo this time to talk about the win on our latest edition of MMB After Dark.

Luka Doncic continued to look extremely ready for the real basketball games to start, while the rest of the starters and main rotation pieces all contributed. The team shot poorly out the gate, but the process looked solid with Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie generating a lot of open three point looks.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had his best game of the preseason and it was fun to see the Mavericks take care of business and end the preseason healthy.

