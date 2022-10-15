Dallas Mavericks convert McKinley Wright IV to two-way deal, sign and waive Grant Riller

The Dallas Mavericks announced that they’ve converted training camp invitee McKinley Wright to a two-way deal. The 24 year old, 5’11” guard has impressed in his three preseason contests with Dallas. In just under 14 minutes a game, he’s averaged 3.3 points, three rebounds, and five assists per contest.

Wright went undrafted in 2021 after a for year career at the University of Colorado, where he averaged 14.2 points on 46.7% shooting, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. He spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves on a two-way deal, but only played in three games.

Dallas also announced they’ve signed guard Grant Riller to a contract, though the terms of the contract were undisclosed. It’s unclear how he fits on the current roster, given that Dallas has both two way contracts filled at the moment as well as a full 15 man roster (assuming the Facu Campazzo deal comes to pass, which it’s expected to).

The 6’1” Riller is a former 2020 second round pick by the Charlotte Hornets and also spent part of last season as a two-way player with the Philadelphia 76ers. He spent all four years at the College of Charleston.

Riller didn’t last long with the Mavericks. The team announced that they requested waivers on the guard about five hours after they signed him.

For Wright, it’s safe to assume his steady play was valued after witnessing a bench in preseason without a great deal of playmaking depth.