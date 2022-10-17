Dallas Mavericks story round up before the season starts

The Dallas Mavericks kick off the 2022-23 season Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns. It’s a rematch of the Western Conference semifinals from last year, and both teams are ready to chase the Larry O’brien trophy once again.

To get you ready for the season, here are some stories about the Mavericks from around the internet. They’re great perspectives from writers from Dallas and from a national perspective. Check it out:

Zach Harper at The Athletic wraps up the Mavericks’ offseason and whether they’ve upgraded or downgraded at each position.

Also at The Athletic, former Memphis Grizzlies executive John Hollinger has his stat-driven preview of the Mavericks’ upcoming season.

Rob Mahoney did a fun alignment chart for the NBA. Spoiler: the Mavericks are lawful good. It’s a fun read to check out.

Our guy Iztok Franko wrote about the Mavericks’ adaptability for D Magazine.

Tim Cato of The Athletic broke down each player on the Mavericks roster. Here’s part one, and then part two.

Our own Matthew Phillips listed 41 facts about the Mavericks you need to know before the season start.

Over at The Ringer, Zach Kram and J. Kyle Mann ranked the best young cores in the NBA. Where do the Mavericks land? You’ll have to click over to find a nice surprise.