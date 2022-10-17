Previewing Luka Doncic, Christian Wood, Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Dwight Powell

Following up on our first two Dallas Mavericks player preview episodes, Ben Zajdel joined me to discuss the final five players and what we expect from them in the 2022-23 season. If you missed those episodes, here’s the first one and here is the second episode.

Up first, we discuss stalwart center Dwight Powell, who is in his 119th season as a Dallas Maverick uniform. In all seriousness, Powell will likely get bumped down the depth chart, but he will likely play more minutes than fans expect. He should still be solid in a limited role.

Then we pivot to discuss Spencer Dinwiddie, a player Dallas needs to perform well and consistently. Unfortunately, he’s prone to rather wild swings in shooting, so he’s likely to have an up-and-down season in the eyes of fans. However, he’s a very good player, and Dallas won a lot of games with him last season in what may have been his best professional stretch of basketball in his career. Dallas needs him and hopefully Dinwiddie steps up.

After that we move from Dinwiddie to the ever-consistent Dorian Finney-Smith. There’s not a ton to say about Dorian. He’s so valuable to what Dallas does and he’s gotten better every year of his career. If he can somehow provide a little more this season, then Dallas should benefit greatly.

Next, we hone in on Christian Wood, a player the Mavericks need to be good. Wood sets the ceiling and the floor for Dallas and if he can play well off the bench, then Dallas could win a lot of games. If he struggles to adjust to the role, then the Mavericks might be in for a longer season. Either way, he’s the ultimate X-factor.

Last, we end on Luka Doncic. He’s what makes the Mavericks go and he should be in for a MVP-caliber season. He will take the Mavericks far but it’s worth asking how far that might be. He’s an incredible basketball player.

All that and more can be heard on this episode of After Dark.

