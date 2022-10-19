GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns

WHAT: The first game of the regular season!

WHERE: Footprint Center, Phoenix, Arizona

WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CT

HOW: ESPN

THE STORY: We’ve all been waiting since late May for Dallas Mavericks basketball to officially return. And tonight they face off against the Phoenix Suns, the team they sent packing in seven games in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Have fun. Go Mavs.