Stats Rundown: 4 stats from the Mavericks frustrating loss to the Suns

The Dallas Mavericks lost 107-105 to the Phoenix Suns. The Mavericks were dominant in the first half but fell apart in the second half. Luka Doncic and Christian Wood provided a lot of offensive fireworks but got very little help on that end. Damion Lee made a fantastic shot to end the game and Doncic missed a deep heave from the left wing as time expired. Here are the stats to know.

13: Number of free throws Doncic made without a miss

Going forward, this is potentially the most important development from this game. This was the most free throws Doncic has made without a miss in his young career. He won’t make them all but if he becomes a good free throw shooter, there is no way to stop him.

7: Number of free throws Wood missed out of 10

Wood was fantastic tonight but missed both free throws three different times. He is clearly the second most gifted player on this team, and he will need to improve his free throw shooting going forward.

25: Number of points scored by Christian Wood in 24 minutes

The free throws were about the only thing he did wrong on the offensive end. He made shots, drew fouls and even created quality looks for teammates. In short, he was the best offensive player Doncic has ever played with. He did not play enough minutes but that will work itself out. It took a few months last season for the Mavericks to find themselves and the proper rotation. They will do so again.

20: Number of points Dorian Finney-Smith, Javale McGee, Maxi Kleber, Josh Green and Tim Hardaway Jr combined for in 121 minutes

That is a lot of players and a lot of minutes to get so little production. I really liked the signing of McGee, but it is already obvious that there is no reason for him to start over Wood.

Overall, as annoying as this game was, it was only one game and the Mavericks have more than 81 left.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.