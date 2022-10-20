MMB Lounge: The journey begins

Would you believe I had every intention of starting a new lounge before the old one closes comments automatically? Well, here’s the old one in case you have conversations or points you need to refer to.

The regular season is back and as I’m writing this the morning after the opening night Suns loss. The Mavericks have a fairly difficult season opening, with games against the Grizzlies, Pelicans, and Nets, so we all might be in for a mildly grumpy start to the season. Then again, perhaps things will be fine.

Jason Kidd has often referred to the continuity of the team, which I think holds a fair amount of water. Incorporating JaVale McGee should be easy, so long as they can get him to not call his own number and limit needless turnovers. Working in Tim Hardaway will perhaps be harder than it seems, simply because he’s not a good defender. Christian Wood will apparently have to earn playing time, but a one game sample size boasted strong returns.

What else are the stories of the opening season? I think the Pelicans are going to be a force. How long does Utah go without moving some of these useful veterans? Are the Nuggets going to figure this out on the fly which Jamal Murray shakes off the rust? It’s good that basketball is back. Something to watch every night.

Thanks for hanging out, you guys know how to reach me if you need anything.