Group Therapy: Working out our feelings after the Mavericks lost to the Suns

Early Thursday morning, following the Dallas Mavericks losing to the Suns in Phoenix, I held what’s become a tradition following every Mavericks game in a Spotify Live room. There, in the wee hours, a whole lot of Dallas fans got together to commiserate a loss that required staying up far too late for. As it was a loss, it’s aptly titled Group Therapy, since we did a lot of talking about our feelings.

During this 75 minute show, a few dozen Dallas fans joined me to talk about what aspects of the game they liked, what frustrated them, and what we can take away from the loss moving forward.

While there were fans like me, who get really irritated after a loss, a great deal of those who came to vent felt (correctly, in my opinion), that there’s a whole lot of very good things to take away from that game. One guest in particular did point out the fact that Suns coach Monty Williams elected to keep future Hall of Famer Chris Paul glued to the bench in favor of Damion Lee, versus Jason Kidd who seemingly didn’t trust Christian Wood enough to get more crunch time minutes. But everyone else leaned on the positive developments of the game.

By the end of things, most of us felt better, despite some hilarious comments in the chat about back end rotation players. Either way, I really want you all to consider joining Spotify Live and hanging out with us. It’s a fun community as sports is mean to be shared.

Here’s the full episode of Group Therapy.

You can listen to all that and more on our latest episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check out all our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.