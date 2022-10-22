Texas Legends send out Carlik Jones in three-team trade

The Texas Legends have traded the returning player rights of Carlik Jones to the Windy City Bulls. The deal was a three-team trade that also included the Memphis Hustle. The Legends are getting back Windy City’s 2023 first-round pick and the Hustle’s 2023 second-round pick.

The Hustle are receiving the returning player rights to Hassani Gravett, while the Bulls receive the same for Ben Moore. It’s a nice deal for the Legends, who pick up extra draft ammo for the future.

Jones started all 43 games he played with Texas last season, averaging 20.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He earned NBA Call-Ups to the Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets. Jones was named NBA G League Performer of the Week, All-NBA G League 3rd Team, and All-Rookie 1st Team.

The 6’1” guard joined the Chicago Bulls for Summer League, where he played five games and put up 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.2 steals per game. It was enough for the Bulls to give him a shot in training camp this preseason.

Jones appeared in three games for the Mavericks last season, providing depth in late December when Dallas dealt with multiple injury and Covid-19 related absences on their roster.