Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

American Airlines Center will be electric as the Mavericks home opener begins with Ja Morant and the Grizzlies coming to town. Battling through injuries, Memphis still opens their season undefeated at 2-0. Let’s dive in to some of the plays we are eyeing for tonight.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Saturday October 22nd, 2022; 7:30PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Tx.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -5

O/U 220.5

Mavs ML: -200

Odds up to date as of 3:00 AM CST from DraftKings

Memphis is on the 2nd night of a back-to-back after a tough comeback win against the Houston Rockets last night. The Luka vs Ja matchup will be the story of this game as both young stars are among the early favorites for MVP.

Betting action on this game is fairly evenly split. After letting a 22-point lead slip away in game 1, look for an extremely motivated Mavs team to come out and put on a show for the home crowd. Ja Morant is coming off a high usage 49 point performance last night while the Mavs are on 2 days rest, so give me the home team -5.

Player Props

Dorian Finney-Smith over 4.5 rebounds (+115)

The Grizzlies like to push the pace on offense which will lead to additional rebound opportunities on more shot attempts. The McGee/Wood combo will have their hands full trying to put a body on Steven Adams all game allowing more opportunities for DFS to snag a good chunk of boards. At +115 odds, I really like the value here.

Player of the day:

Luka Doncic over 2.5 3’s (-160)

Simple: It’s the first home game of the year. The MVP favorite is bound to let it fly from deep. OVER. OVER. OVER. Thats 3, right? Cool, just checking.