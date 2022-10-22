GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

WHAT: The second game of the regular season!

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW: NBA tv or BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: The Dallas Mavericks are looking for a win and are facing off against a Memphis Grizzlies team on a 2-0 winning streaking, including a big division win last night over the Houston Rockets. Ja Morant was unstoppable in that game, scoring 49!

We have the game preview and betting pieces if you haven’t been to the site yet today. There’s also a good piece on how Jason Kidd approaches the closing of a game. After the game, we’ll see what we can gin up in terms of coverage. Josh Bowe will be recording the postgame pod without me and we’ll see if I can get home early enough to do a postgame live show.

Thanks for hanging out. Go Mavs!