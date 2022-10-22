After Dark: Mavericks trounce Grizzlies

That was a much better result than the season opener, wouldn’t you think? The Mavericks absolutely pulled the pants down on a tired Memphis Grizzlies team, dominating them from the opening tip to the final buzzer. Josh Bowe and staffer Matthew Phillips talked about all the fun in the latest edition of MMB After Dark.

There was so much happening in this game, it was almost impossible to talk about it all. Christian Wood keeps putting up numbers, Luka Doncic looks to be in fine physical shape, Spencer Dinwiddie has picked up where last season left off, and the defense still looks sound.

The guys go over all that and more in the latest edition of MMB After Dark.

You can listen to all that and more on our latest episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check out all our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.