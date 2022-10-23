Stats Rundown: 4 stats to know from the Mavericks 137-96 destruction of the Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 137-96 on Saturday night. The Grizzlies played last night against the Houston Rockets and came into the game visibly tired. The Mavericks took advantage and put the Grizzlies away early. Here are the stats to know.

4: Number of timeouts the Grizzlies called in the first 15 minutes

When a team calls this many timeouts, it is a good bet they are getting blown out. The Grizzlies did not simply give up. Taylor Jenkins tried very hard to make this a game, and they just couldn’t.

25 and 12: Number of points and rebounds for Christian Wood

Wood has been better than anyone could have hoped. I was extremely bullish on Wood, but this has been beyond my expectations. He also chipped in three assists as he continues to be a revelation as a passer.

21: Number of points Luka Doncic scored in the first quarter

Doncic finished with his customary excellence. His fast start was important to the Mavericks punishing the Grizzlies early and never letting the game be in doubt.

30: Number of minutes Doncic played to lead the team

The Mavericks have had to rely on Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock to play a ton of minutes in important games. Games like this give them the ability to rest, which is important to the Mavericks’ long-term viability.

