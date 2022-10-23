Mavs Party! Dallas dominates Memphis

A day later than usual, I hosted Mavs Party! on Spotify Live (which you should download, so you can join our show) where a host of Mavs fans and I talk about the spectacular bounce back victory in game two of the season.

Up first, a caller gives us a strong take on why he thinks the Mavericks are going to be a top contender in the Western Conference, regardless of what national pundits say. Next, we discuss the second straight game of outstanding basketball from Christian Wood, as well as hitting on whether we think he should be bumped to the starting line up or not. I think he should perhaps stay on the bench to start games but note that he might be an All Star type guy if these numbers continue.

Then we discuss how great it is that the Mavericks can draw free throws and get into the bonus. That leads to a natural transition into thinking about the Dallas New Orleans game a little later this week (Tuesday!). That game very much feels like one where styles make fights and should be a great game. There’s a whole bunch more on this nearly hour long (but a day late) episode of Mavs Party!, which was hosted on Spotify Live. Consider downloading and hanging out with us!! We have a great time and it’s much better, in my humble opinion, than just refreshing social media.

