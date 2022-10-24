Texas Legends announce broadcast schedule for home games

It’s almost impossible to watch too much basketball, and the Dallas Mavericks don’t play every day. Fortunately, Mavs fans will be able to watch the Mavericks’ G League affiliate plenty this year. The Texas Legends will broadcast all 24 of their home games on the Bally Sports Southwest, in some form or another, this season.

The Legends’ home opener on Saturday, November 12th will air live on Bally Sports Southwest Extra, the new Bally Sports streaming app. They’ll be hosting the New Orleans Pelicans affiliate the Birmingham Squadron. It’s a rematch of last season’s home opener. The Legends went 4-2 against the Squadron last year, including a road win in the playoffs.

“Bally Sports Southwest is the premier sports network in the metroplex, and we’re thrilled to be back with them for another season,” said Legends President Malcolm Farmer. “We take pride in building the best product for our fans in every aspect of the game and Bally Sports is the best platform to showcase that.”

Texas Legends programming airing on Bally Sports Southwest will stream live on the Bally Sports app and on ballysports.com when a consumer authenticates through their pay-tv service or a subscription to the new Bally Sports+ streaming service. BSSW Extra, the Bally Sports app, is available on mobile and tablet devices.

Eight of the games will be aired on delay on Bally Sports Southwest, but fans can watch them live on on the Legends website. All others will be live on Bally Sports Southwest or on Bally Sports Southwest Extra. The Legends full schedule can be found here.