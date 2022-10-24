The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in an absolute blowout. The 41 point margin of victory was possibly the largest the Mavericks will have this season. The Grizzlies had a bit of a scheduled loss, playing their third game in four nights. They were also missing several key players. That did not make the victory any less fun for the Mavericks.

The Mavericks were so far out in front that they were able to just have fun. In the House of the Dragon, Princess Rhaenys Targaryen is often called by the moniker “The Queen that wasn’t” because she should have been queen but never was. Luka Doncic had one of the most creative assists that I have ever seen, except he didn’t get an assist for it. Therefore, I am going to name it “The Assist that wasn’t.”

The NBA does not credit assists thrown off the backboard. It’s in the stats manual. Seems like something that should be reconsidered. https://t.co/rPaebwN4Rb — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) October 23, 2022

Even without receiving an assist, Doncic did what he does best. He beat his man off the dribble, drew help and got a teammate an easy bucket. Dorian Finney-Smith made a very smart cut and finished with a nice jam.

The other play of the game was also a Doncic alley-oop. Doncic actually started the play with a block which highlights his improved defense. He then dribbles up the court before beating a defender with a beautiful behind the back pass. He finishes the play off with a perfect pass to Christian Wood. Wood has been a revelation with the Mavericks and this play was a perfect cap on his two games of dominance.

Overall, the Mavericks are playing incredibly well and that starts with Doncic playing at a truly elite level. His play has been backed up by the rest of the Mavericks who are filling their roles perfectly. That includes Finney-Smith who is defending incredibly well and Wood who is providing the all star level costar that Doncic has always needed.