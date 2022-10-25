Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

A number of us have been awaiting the matchup between Luka and the darlings of NBA Twitter. The Pelicans pose a number of matchup problems for the Mavericks and the clash of styles would have made for an interesting game. With as many as 3 Pelican starters out tonight, the Mavericks will need to avoid a letdow.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Tuesday, October 25th, 2022; 6:30 PM CST

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -4.5

O/U 220.5

Mavs ML: -170

Odds up to date as of 10:30 AM CST from DraftKings

Less than a week removed from their disappointing loss to the Phoenix Suns, expect the Mavs to come ready to play. They are well aware that the Pelicans should compete for the division title and this game could have implications down the road. Luka will look to establish himself early and often . Take the points and don’t look back but stay clear of the over/under. Should Zion, Ingram, and Herbert Jones all miss the game, the blowout potential could disrupt the game total.

Player Props

CJ McCollum over 23.5 Points (-125)

Luka Doncic over 30.5 Points (-115)

Luka Doncic

McCollum’s green light will be visible from space. He will lead his team in Field Goal attempts. Luka is Luka. If Herb Jones misses the game, the Pelicans dont have anyone capable of making things uncomfortable for him.

Player of the Day:

CJ McCollum over 2.5 3’s(-110)

Again, expect the offense to revolve around McCollum. He is great at hitting 3s on the move and he will find himself in plenty of isos at the top of the key.