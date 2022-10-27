GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Brooklyn Nets

WHAT: Trying to get back to .500 in the season’s fourth game

WHERE: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CT

HOW: NBA tv or BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: Did I forget to publish the last game thread? Yes I did. What a moron I am.

Anyway, we’re back at it tonight with the Mavericks playing their third road game of the season already, this time against the Brooklyn Nets. As you know from the preview, the Nets are coming off a loss last night. Both teams have sub-.500 records at the moment and the Nets are quietly at the edge of a cliff.

The Mavericks, meanwhile have lost two games by a total of two baskets. You’d think that everyone would be okay understanding some tweaks would’ve resulted in Dallas being 3-0 already. You’d be wrong though because fans like me are nuts and want to go 82-0. Alas.

We should have some good post game coverage. I dropped the ball on a lot on Tuesday’s game, making me just like Dallas. Come back early and often and let us know how we did. Go Mavs.