3 stats from the Mavericks 129-125 win over the Nets

After stealing a win in Brooklyn last season off a Spencer Dinwiddie buzzer beater, the Dallas Mavericks secured another dramatic victory against the Brooklyn Nets in a 129-125 overtime win. It was a back and fourth affair, with neither team ever leading by double digits.

The game was ultimately decided in extra time, with the Mavericks continuing some scorching hot shooting while it looked like the Brooklyn Nets could feel their tired legs after playing nice night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Here are some numbers that told tonight’s story:

50: Mavericks three-point percentage

The team had their best shooting night from three, hitting 20-of-40 from behind the arc. Remarkable, given their starting tandem of Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith were just 3-of-12 from deep.

Credit the bench — Christian Wood (2-of-2), Maxi Kleber (3-of-4), Tim Hardaway Jr. (4-of-8), and Josh Green (3-of-3) — for being completely lights out, knocking down 12-of-17 attempts. Special highlight to Green, who is always under the magnifying glass in his limited minutes. These are the kinds of games one hopes he builds on. If anything, for confidence.

6: Fourth quarter turnovers

While the shooting was fantastic, taking care of the ball was not. Giving a tired Nets team any life, especially with Kevin Durant (37 points) and Kyrie Irving (39 points) locked in, is never a good idea. The Mavericks had 17 turnovers overall and six in the final frame of regulation.

Over the last several seasons the Mavericks haven’t executed best in crunch time games. Often it’s due to stagnant offense or poor shooting. Tonight, coughing up the ball that often in a tight game almost led to an unfortunate L.

1: Luka Doncic triple-doubles this season

Luka was simply fantastic tonight. He was assertive late, exploiting mismatches and getting into the lane at will instead of settling for stepbacks. Doncic finished with 41 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists, notching his first triple-double of the season.

And don’t look now, but Doncic has been really locked in at the free-throw line this season. Tonight he hit 11-of-13 attempts from the line. Over four games he is now 31-of-36 at the charity stripe. If he’s hitting like that this won’t be the only 40-point triple double he posts this season.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.