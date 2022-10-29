Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Saturday, October 29th, 2022; 8 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -10

O/U 218.5

Mavs ML: -475

Odds up to date as of 10:00 AM CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks just blew a game to an under-manned Pelicans team, and have a tendency to play down to competition. I don’t think they will make the same mistake they made against New Orleans, but I certainly don’t trust the Mavericks to blow Oklahoma City out. The Thunder are a sneaky team, they have a lot of young talent and keep games competitive. In fact, no team has covered this 10 point spread against them this year, and they have played Minnesota, Denver and the Clippers. I would stay away from these lines, but if i had to choose one it would be over the 218.5 total. The Mavericks have an outstanding offense and have allowed 107 or more in three of their four games, so the total here seems a bit low.

Player Props

Tim Hardaway Jr. over 13.5 points (+100)

Tre Mann over 14.5 points (-110)

Hardaway Jr. has reached this mark in two of the three games he has played in this year. He shot 30 percent against Memphis and still hit this mark. The volume of shots and minutes he gets are simply too high for this line. At even odds, this is a good parlay booster.

Tre Mann’s emergence is going to be a big story for Oklahoma City this year. He is skilled offensively, with a smooth jumper and has averaged 15.9 points without Josh Giddey in 18 games in his career. Because a lot of defensive attention will be paid to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann should get plenty of opportunity.

Player of the Day:

Luka Doncic over 30.5 points (-125)

Doncic has been on a tear this year averaging over 36 points a game. Although the odds on his line are an unfavorable -125, 30.5 points is way too low for the usage Doncic is getting offensively.