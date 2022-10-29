Dallas Mavericks turn to old friend Dwight Powell

Sometimes you’re in Walmart, say on a Thursday evening. You just stopped by to pick up a couple things, maybe some ranch dressing for the salad and a package of rolls. You’re headed to the register to pay when suddenly you see someone coming toward you. A flicker of recognition passes through your mind.

It’s a friend you haven’t seen in a long time. You went to high school with them, or maybe college. Perhaps you were neighbors for a time. You weren’t close enough to keep up with them after that time in your life ended, obviously, but you remember the time you spent with them fondly enough. They were always pleasant to be around and you generally enjoyed their company. It’s a nice encounter on an otherwise bland task.

Anyway, that’s how I felt when Tim MacMahon tweeted out the Dallas Mavericks were probably going to start Dwight Powell on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Powell hasn’t played much this season. He’s only appeared in one game and played seven minutes, all in the Mavericks’ blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s a change from last season, when Powell appeared in all 82 games and averaged almost 22 minutes per game.

So when Powell is announced as a starter before the game tonight, remember the words of celebrity Mavericks fan and Creed front man Scott Stapp (this may or may not be true, I’m just making a wild assumption about Stapp’s basketball fandom, okay?):

Hello, my friend we meet again/It’s been a while where should we begin?/Within my heart are memories/Of perfect [rotations] that you gave to me/Oh I remember

It only took four games for Jason Kidd and the Mavericks to end up back at Powell: