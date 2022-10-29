GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

WHAT: Let’s see the Mavericks get above .500 for the first time this season

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: After righting the ship against the Nets, the Dallas Mavericks come home to start a five game home stand. On night one of a back to back (with an early start time tomorrow), the Dallas Mavericks face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They are a feisty bunch, though the Mavericks out-talent them. As I wrote in the preview, this comes down to how much the Dallas Mavericks care to put the Thunder away. In the NBA, any team can win any night, and if the Mavericks want to become a truly great team, they can’t afford letdown games. This should be a fun game though, because the Thunder play HARD. They’re riding a high of beating the Clippers twice in a row, so they’re not going to be intimidated.

Join us after the game for our usual coverage. With another game tomorrow, we may not have the same depth of coverage we have when there’s an off day. Go Mavs.