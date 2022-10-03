Vegas doesn’t believe in the Dallas Mavericks this year, do you?

Drop everything you are doing and take a big whiff. A certain aroma of green (not that kind) is radiating in the air, meaning Summer is officially over and the end of September brings us our favorite season… Degenerate season.

MVP Odds

Luka Doncic +450

Although he has yet to win this award, this marks the 3rd year in a row that Luka is the favorite. One might say losing Jalen Brunson to free agency could lead to higher usage for Luka on the offensive end? Maybe. One might also say the additions of Christian Wood and JaVale McGee might ease Luka’s workload on the defensive end, leading to inflated offensive stats? Possibly. One might also say that due to these new team dynamics, the stars are aligning for this season to finally be the year that he wins MVP? Perhaps. But it’s degenerate season and you didn’t click this link for a boring +450 return.

Season Odds

Dallas Mavericks to win Western Conference +1200

Something that hasn’t happened in over a decade seems like a pretty crazy bet to make on the surface. The external factors with the Suns ownership issues + Ayton not speaking to his coach after the game 7 loss to the Mavs, the Grizzlies loss of JJJ for 4-6 months + losing key rotation players De’Anthony Melton and Kyle Anderson in the offseason, the fact that the Warriors core is one year older and Draymond Green has already started to show he isn’t the defensive anchor he once was in the last championship run, and the Clippers being the Chargers of the NBA with the injury curse, you really start to look around and think “ it’s so crazy, it just might work.”

Advice: I’m no astrology expert so I’m never aware of when Mercury is in Gatorade, but the Doncic / Booker beef in the playoffs is the heel turn moment we were all waiting to unlock. We all remember what happened when LeBron turned into a villain and took his talents to South Beach. Although I do believe Luka is poised for an incredible MVP-like season, I’m never a fan of taking the favorite for ‘futures bets.’ However, I do believe the Western Conference is wide open and this Mavs team is built to match up well with their opponent on any given night, so I love the value here at +1200. Open a lemonade stand, withdraw your 401k, and steal money from your mother’s purse if you must. Supervillain Luka has arrived and will take us to the promised land. The smell of green is in the air and +1200 has a magnificent smell to it.