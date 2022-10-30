Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

The Mavs are 3 missed Luka-buzzer-beating attempts away from being 5-0. Unfortunately, that is where the (semi?) good news ends. The team is now 2-3 on the season and the losses have been downright ugly. Dallas had a lead going into the 4th quarter of all 3 games that they have lost. Now on the 2nd night of a back-to-back after letting a 15-point lead in the 4th quarter slip away, they look to rebound against a young Orlando team.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Sunday October 30th, 2022; 6:30PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -9.5

O/U 217

Mavs ML: -435

Odds up to date as of 1:00 am CST from DraftKings

Orlando has been hit with the injury bug to start the season, specifically their Guards. With Suggs and Fultz already out indefinitely, starting point guard Cole Anthony has also joined the injury list with an oblique issue. While their record is only sitting at 1-5, Orlando might have one of the most exciting young teams in the league. Led by #1 pick Paolo Banchero, the Magic might look to push the pace on the Mavs early and often. I am staying away from this game line as the Mavs have shown us one too many times that they are allergic to double-digit leads, so if I had to lean on a team I would most likely take Orlando with the +9.5.

Player Props:

Josh Green Over 0.5 3’s (+159)

Bol Bol Over 0.5 blocks (-148)

Green led the Mavs in plus-minus stats last night with an impressive +24 in only 15 minutes played. Look for him to get more minutes in this one leading to at least one corner 3. At +159, I love the value here.

Bol Bol has recorded at least 1 block in every game he has played in this year. More importantly, he stands at 7’2. Go get one.

Play of the day:

Under 217 (-110)

I know, I know…. everyone hates the guy who bets the under. Rooting for missed baskets in a basketball game seems like it should be illegal. The ‘under better’ doesn’t get invited to parties because he isn’t fun. Lucky for you, I’m terrible at making balloon animals so you wouldn’t want me at your party anyway. Orlando is missing their playmaking guards to injury while 4 of 5 Dallas starters played 35+ minutes (Luka: 40 min) in the OT loss last night. Stop jumping in that bouncy house for a minute and let me offer you the chance at betting the under against the #1 scoring team in the NBA. Now, be honest…doesn’t THAT sound like fun?