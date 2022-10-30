After Dark: Processing a baffling, inexcusable loss to the Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks fell at home on Saturday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder in overtime, 117-111. The loss kicked off a five game homestand in embarassing fashion as the Mavericks held a 16 point lead with six minutes to go and failed to put the Thunder away.

Josh Bowe and I try to make sense of the loss, which is perhaps the worst suffered in the Luka Doncic era. With Josh Green leading a fantastic effort to close out the Thunder to start the fourth quarter, coach Jason Kidd stuck to his mechanical line ups for Luka Doncic but left Christian Wood in for an extremely long period of time. The lead slipped and slipped and Kidd did nothing, calling timeouts way too late, which resulted in the game going to overtime. The remixed line up in overtime couldn’t do anything either and the Mavericks lost the front end of a home back to back with an early start time tomorrow.

Kidd’s postgame quotes made nothing better, with Kidd indicating things were the fault of Christian Wood more than anyone else. I ramble and rant and understand at the end that one loss isn’t everything. But after an off-season preaching good starts and working through problems, the Mavericks don’t seem to understand what made them Western Conference finalists to begin with.

We talk about all that and more in one of our more fiery episodes in sometime of Mavs Moneyball After Dark.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.