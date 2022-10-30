GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

WHAT: Trying to shake off the funk of the worst Dallas loss in some time

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: I don’t really know what to say. Last night’s loss was terrible but the thing about basketball is there’s always another game around the corner. The Mavericks don’t even get a full day off between games to rest and the starters are probably tired after playing two games in the previous three days before suiting up for this one.

This is a pretty important game, just to shake off the loss. Dallas is the better team and they should win, but that’s been the case in every game this season and they’re 2-3 at this point. Let’s see what happens. Perhaps Jason Kidd decides to coach a game. who knows.

We’ll have plenty of postgame coverage again, because we’re all sickos who can’t get enough of this team. Enjoy the game. Go Mavs.