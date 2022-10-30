Stats Rundown: 4 stats to know from the Mavericks win over the Magic

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Orlando Magic 114-105. The Mavericks were clearly suffering the effects of having played an overtime game 22 and a half earlier. Luka Doncic did what great players do and played a fantastic game after a subpar one the night before. The Mavericks overcame adversity and evened their record at 3-3. Here are the stats to know.

44: Number of points Doncic scored

Doncic’s stats are not always the best way to evaluate Doncic’s play. Doncic had a 31 point triple double the night before and played poorly. But he was aggressive and made up for it tonight with a young season high of 44 points.

15: Number of Doncic’s 17 two point attempts that he made

This is double dipping, but Doncic did a fantastic impersonation of Thanos on the inside versus the Magic. Like the large purple alien, Doncic’s dominance was inevitable.

0: Number of turnovers for Doncic

Doncic will always put up numbers because of his usage. Unfortunately, that same usage usually leads to a decent number of turnovers. But Doncic pitched a perfect game tonight.

21: Number of points Tim Hardaway Jr. scored

Hardaway has the potential to change the ceiling of this team. He is clearly searching for his place with this team. Tonight was a good job of him fighting his way to an impressive contribution that very well may have been the difference in a win and a loss.

Overall, the most important thing is that the Mavericks won. There is an extremely concerning elephant in the room, but losing would have only made it worse.

It is early in the season and the Mavericks have made it a tradition to worry fans early in the year only to look unbeatable later. This was a game the team could absolutely have excused themselves for losing given the game they played last night. But the Mavericks have Luka Doncic and that fixes a great many problems.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.