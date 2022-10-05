Mavericks Odds: How to bet Dallas vs Oklanhoma City Thunder

The start of the 22-23 season begins tonight as the Mavs get their preseason started with a trip to OKC. While it is just a preseason game the excitement is still in the air. We get a first look at the newly structured team as well as a glimpse of what the young guys are going to bring to this team. The new season also means we get to bet on the Mavericks again! Let’s take a look at the odds and props that are intriguing for this first matchup of the year.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder | NBA Preseason 2022-2023

Date and Time: Wednesday October 5th, 2022; 7:00PM CST

Venue: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -6.0

O/U 214

Odds up to date as of 1 pm CST from Caesar’s

With Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Javale McGee, Davis Bertans, and Tim Hardaway already ruled out the opportunity for others to impress is there. Will Josh Green live up to the camp hype? Will Hardy prove he deserves to be a solid piece in the rotation? Possibly the biggest question we have is Christian Wood and how he fits in with his new home. These preseason games will shed some light on these questions as we get closer to that October 19th season opener against the Suns.

Advice: Betting on preseason can be difficult with the uncertainty of player’s minutes. So far this preseason we have seen starters from other teams get anywhere from 10-25 minutes. I expect to see a good sample size of the young guys tonight making the Mavs -6 seem a little high to me. OKC is coming off a preseason win against the Nuggets where Jokic and the other starters received a good 15 minutes. I am leaning Thunder +6 as the game should be a fun competitive one. Now for my player prop people out there let’s look at a couple of props that stand out.

Player Props:

Jaden Hardy: 9.5 points

I am looking at this game a showcase for the kid, he should see a healthy number of minutes and the shot attempts will be there. I think he easily hits this mark, providing he has a decent shooting night.

Tre Mann: 12.5 points

Assuming his minutes are similar to their first preseason game this is another prop I could see easily hitting. Mann led the team with shot attempts shooting 6-11, scoring a solid 17 against Denver.

Final Thoughts:

First games can be a little rusty for teams, with OKC already having a game under their belt look for them to be in a better flow early on. It will be interesting to see the chemistry develop with the new guys as we make our way through camp and these preseason games. Next up, the Mavs play their only home preseason game this Friday against the Magic.