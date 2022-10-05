GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

WHAT: The first game of the Dallas Mavericks preseason

WHERE: BOK Center, Tulsa, OK

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CT

HOW: www.Mavs.com

THE STORY: Basketball is here again, though we have a few more weeks until the regular season. Tonight’s action takes place in Tulsa, because why not!

A significant number of Mavericks aren’t going to suit up: Luka Dončić, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Davis Bertans, and JaVale McGee are missing the game for a variety of reasons.

That still leaves plenty of guys to watch, with Josh Green hopefully getting a lot of minutes in a number of different situations. Perhaps Jaden Hardy will get a high volume of opportunities as well. Spencer Dinwiddie will lead the offense early and we’ll get a long look at his off season work.

If you’ve missed coming to the site recently, there’s a lot of writing to be read: player previews, which we’re adding to daily until we exhaust the roster, and a ton of preseason columns and news posts if you’re just now checking in. Thanks for stopping by, we’re looking forward to another great Mavericks season.