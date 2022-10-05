After Dark: Dallas slides past Oklahoma City late, 98-96

After the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road Wednesday night, 98-96, Josh Bowe and I recorded a show to talk about the game in as rational way as possible.

We lead off with Josh Green talk, as he’s one of the players who has the most to gain in these preseason games. Through a televised practice, a televised scrimmage, and a preseason game, Green’s looked really confident. There’s a smoothness to his actions that has to make everyone feel good about where his development is going.

Then we discuss the Jaden Hardy explosion in the fourth quarter as Hardy is why Dallas came back to win the game. He’s got a nice looking shot and it’s not surprising to see him shoot well with NBA space. It is relieving, though, as he didn’t always look great in Las Vegas Summer League.

From there, we focus on the hilarious number of turnovers and sloppy offensive play, to some light back and forth about Christian Wood. Wood can do anything on offense, but he’s going to have to find a role on defense that he can master.

The final part of our show focuses on how we’re rather lucky that the Mavericks are drama free compared to say, the Warriors, Nets, Lakers, or Suns. There’s a lot that’s going right with this team for some time now and Dallas can build off that moving forward.

Here’s the latest episode of After Dark.

