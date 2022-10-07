GAME THREAD: Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic

WHAT: The one and only home game for preseason for the Dallas Mavericks

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CT

HOW: BallySports Southwest

THE STORY: It’s the only home preseason game for the Dallas Mavericks. As of right now, the only listed person on the injury report is Davis Bertans, which means we can expect to see the entire roster.

David Trink previewed the game here and we have a gambling preview here. I suspect we won’t see more than a half of any given player, and past the obvious joy of seeing Luka Doncic, I am very interested in seeing how Tim Hardaway looks. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen him in an official basketball capacity, late January to be exact. It’ll be good to see a wildly confident three from him.

I am looking forward to overreacting to the game. I’ll be writing the game recap and then doing a podcast with Josh and a Spotify Live after that as well. Hope to see you all in the comments. Go Mavs.