Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks 110-105 loss to the Magic

The Dallas Mavericks lost 110-105 Friday night to the Orlando Magic in Dallas. The Magic won the game, but Luka Doncic looked impeccable in his first game action of the season. Christian Wood continued his scorching offense. Here are the stats to know.

14: Amount of points the Mavericks outscored the Magic by with Doncic on the court

Doncic played 18 minutes to dip his toes into the waters of a new season. He was as relentlessly amazing as he has ever been. He scored 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting including 3-of-5 three point shooting.

Who wins preseason games is much less important than how important players look. Doncic started each of the last two seasons in less than ideal shape which has led to the Mavericks getting off to less than ideal starts. That does not appear to be a concern this season.

23: Number of points that Christian Wood scored in 19 minutes

Wood’s offense has been as special as advertised. He was 8-of-12 from the field and 3-of-6 from three. If he can maintain this scoring off the bench, his offense will outweigh any concern over his defense.

2: Number of points Josh Green scored

This does not matter as much as some might believe. Dorian Finney-Smith did not score in the first game, but no one is concerned about him. That being said it would be better if he continued to show flashes of improvement as the regular season approaches.

Overall, the Mavericks lost but Doncic looked amazing and that is all that is necessary for a successful preseason game.

