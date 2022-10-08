After Dark: Dallas falls to Orlando late, 110-105

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Orlando Magic at home on Friday night, losing 110-105, Josh Bowe and I got together to talk about the game.

While the Mavericks ended up falling late, once the rotation players were out of the games, we lead talking about how solid the starting line up looked. In particular, I focus on Jaden Hardy’s inclusion with the starters. Josh notes how interesting it is that Dwight Powell and Frank Ntilikina didn’t play until the second half.

I ramble about how cool Luka Doncic’s step through move is and the variety of things he’s been doing out of a jump stop. Then we transition into how good the Luka Doncic-Christian Wood pick and roll looked in just a few possessions.

Josh and I talk about Tim Hardaway’s game some, he didn’t play well but it was nice seeing him play for the first time since January. JaVale McGee brings some interesting elements to the offense, mainly rim rolling gravity by being enormous. We end talking a little bit about how the fringe rotation players, namely Josh Green, Frank Ntilikina, and how they seemed to regress a bit compared to the Oklahoma City Thunder contest.

We try not to overreact too much to a preseason game, but talking about basketball with Josh is fun. Here’s the entire After Dark episode, or click the embed below.

